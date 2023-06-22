A search is under way for a Hong Kong man who went missing after his kayak capsized off Discovery Bay. Picture: Facebook/Jessie Leung
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong rescuers search for man missing after kayak capsizes off Discovery Bay

  • Woman calls police to report friend missing after kayak overturns off estate on Lantau Island
  • Divers from Fire Services Department and Government Flying Service join search

Kahon Chan

Updated: 4:28pm, 22 Jun, 2023

