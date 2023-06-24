Eleven people were injured on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight departing Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday, after one of the plane’s tyres allegedly burst, causing the aircraft to abort its take-off. Flight CX880, from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers. Police said they received a call at 12.51am, indicating that one of the plane’s tyres had overheated and burst, injuring one man and 10 women on board. Ambulances were sent to the scene, with the injured taken to Princess Margaret Hospital and North Lantau Hospital. In a statement, Cathay confirmed that it performed “an aborted take off in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew”. Cathay Pacific to deliver profit for first half of 2023 – the first since 2019 Crew initiated a precautionary passenger evacuation after the aircraft returned to the gate, with passengers exiting the aircraft using six escape slides, the carrier said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Lee 李施嬅 (@selenaleelalee) It said Cathay staff were at the hospitals to offer the necessary help to passengers receiving treatment, and the carrier would continue to provide support. “We sincerely apologise for the disruption to our customers’ journeys,” the airline said. “We will cooperate with the authorities on the investigation.” The carrier also arranged overnight hotel accommodation for the affected passengers. Another aircraft had been deployed to operate CX880 to Los Angeles and the flight was scheduled to depart at 10am on Saturday, it said. The force confirmed that the remaining 275 passengers on the plane were not injured. More to follow ...