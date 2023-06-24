One man and 10 women were injured in the incident. Photo: Handout
One man and 10 women were injured in the incident. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Society

developing | 11 injured on Cathay Pacific flight departing Hong Kong, after tyre allegedly bursts and take-off aborted

  • Flight CX880, from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers
  • Police receive call at 12.51am, indicating tyre had overheated and burst

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:26am, 24 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP