Sir Ti-liang Yang sits for an interview with the Post in 1996. Photo: Tony Aw
Hong Kong’s first Chinese chief justice, Ti-liang Yang, dies at age 93
- Yang’s death on Saturday morning was confirmed by alumni association DragoNation, which connects Chinese youth worldwide, where he was an honorary consultant
- He became Hong Kong’s first Chinese chief justice from 1988 to 1996, before resigning to run in leadership race for city’s first chief executive
