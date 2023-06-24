Representatives for social welfare groups have called for authorities to provide more support for the city’s carers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Representatives for social welfare groups have called for authorities to provide more support for the city’s carers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

What is a carer? Hong Kong needs to define term, collect more data to improve support services, concern groups say

  • More than 50 representatives for concern and social welfare groups, as well as private individuals, speak at Legislative Council public hearing to address support for carers
  • ‘The needs of carers are often ignored. With a clear definition of carers, we can work out measures in a more pragmatic and comprehensive way,’ one NGO says

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:49pm, 24 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Representatives for social welfare groups have called for authorities to provide more support for the city’s carers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Representatives for social welfare groups have called for authorities to provide more support for the city’s carers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE