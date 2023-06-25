A crew of MTR staff dress up as adorable pigs for the last day of 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pigs and anime spies square off at Hong Kong’s International Dragon Boat Races in bid to win fancy dress contest
- Hongkongers, tourists don elaborate outfits to win fancy dress competition on final day of international event’s return to city after four-year hiatus
- Team of MTR workers clad in pink inflatable pig costumes lose out on big prizes, but win hearts of some spectators
A crew of MTR staff dress up as adorable pigs for the last day of 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races. Photo: Sam Tsang