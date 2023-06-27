The Hong Kong team spent nine days on a rescue mission in Turkey. Photo: FSD
Hong Kong rescue team sent on Turkey quake mission picked as first winner of high-level award for civil servants
- The 59-strong team rescued four people and recovered six bodies in southern Turkey after a huge 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region in February
- Hong Kong leader John Lee says internal panel picked the team from among 20 nominees for Chief Executive’s Award for Exemplary Performance
