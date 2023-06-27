Local diva Kelly Chen will be among the performers at the Harbour Chill Carnival. Photo: Kenneth Chan.
Happy Hong Kong fans snap up 14,000 tickets in minutes for free harbour shows featuring Cantopop star Kelly Chen, girl group Lolly Talk and others

  • Hong Kong Tourism Board, organiser of the first Harbour Chill Carnival, says public has shown ‘enthusiastic support’ for the free concerts
  • Concerts are highlight of HK$40 million Wan Chai waterfront carnival, which also features street performers, X-Games acts, special light shows, and food and drinks

Wynna Wong

Updated: 3:10pm, 27 Jun, 2023

