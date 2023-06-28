Happiness among Hong Kong families has reached a three-year low, according to a recent poll. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Is Hong Kong happy? Mood in city at 3-year low, survey finds, while experts warn pandemic stress and anxiety could take year to fade
- Families score 6.57 out of 10 on Hong Kong Happiness Index, dropping from 6.98 last year and 7.26 in 2021
- Experts warn public still coming to terms with life after Covid-19 and encourage those in need to seek help
