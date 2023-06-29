How does a workaholic like John Lee Ka-chiu cope with the extreme pressure of his job as Hong Kong’s chief executive? By practising qigong, the ancient Chinese form of gentle exercise and breathing techniques. “It is a good way of relaxing myself and also keeping myself fit,” he told the Post. “I somehow feel I can recover more effectively through qigong than actually going to bed.” The 65-year-old former career police officer has only taken 2½ days of leave since assuming the city’s top job on July 1 last year. Colleagues have confirmed his seeming disregard for sleep, saying they have received work-related text messages at 3am or 4am. Lee laughingly added: “I am not a kung fu man – I’m more on the relaxation, the mental side [of martial arts].” On a more serious note, providing some insight into his private life, he acknowledged the impact his long hours had on his family. “I’m lucky first of all that I have strong support from my family members, my wife in particular, despite the fact that I’m not giving her the time that she deserves, the family deserves,” he said. “I feel guilty about it, but I think they support me. That is important because that takes away the mental stress that I somehow need to get through.” Hong Kong leader John Lee’s first year in office: what did he achieve? He is married to Janet Lam Lai-sim, who became a housewife to raise their two sons, Gilbert Lee Man-lung and Lee Man-chun, who are both now in their forties. Lee’s predecessor, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, similarly earned a reputation for putting in long hours on the job, telling the Post in 2020 that she “did nothing except work” and did not have time to relax with her husband, Lam Siu-por. Lee, who has practised qigong for more than two decades, said he was “very conscious” of the need to maintain his health as he needed it – and a fresh mind – “to do things that are of importance for society”. The same vigilance was needed in governing Hong Kong, the leader suggested. When asked about the perceived heavy-handed approach of his administration to law enforcement following the 2019 anti-government protests, Lee cautioned that the city could never let its guard down when it came to national security threats. Hong Kong’s John Lee has hit most goals so far, but what do residents think? It was human nature for people to allow themselves to become too comfortable after overcoming challenges, he said. “If you don’t keep yourself in good health, you will only regret it when the disease hits you,” he added. The importance of leading Hong Kong constantly motivated him, Lee said, citing the Chinese phrase lok ci bat pei , which means never growing tired of something you enjoy. “When you really feel that there’s a purpose, when you feel that you are creating happiness … even though it is hard work but you don’t somehow feel the fatigue,” he said, adding the spirit fostered by his team also motivated him. “That is the zeal that drives me on.”