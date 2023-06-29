A leading Hong Kong taxi alliance has launched a two-month campaign aimed at improving drivers’ hospitality skills after a recent survey found passengers were less satisfied with the city’s cab services. Ng Kwan-sing, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi Council, on Thursday said the project involved 10 university students acting as ambassadors at different taxi stands across the city for three days a week. “The campaign aims mainly at enhancing the communication between taxi drivers and passengers, as we found that the service quality in the survey mustered a score of 58 to 59 [marks], which means there is still room for improvement,” Ng told a radio programme. According to the service quality survey by the council, which polled 1,211 passengers in April and May, only 55 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with taxi rides, down from the 70 per cent recorded in 2019. Only 35 per cent agreed with the statement “drivers treat passengers politely”. It received the lowest rating in the survey. Under the campaign, which kicked off on Wednesday, the 10 ambassadors who have received training in communication skills, will be sent to busy taxi stands in areas such as The Peak, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two months, according to Ng. They will provide kits containing brochures with information for passengers, as well as assist them in finding taxis, understanding their destinations and fares. The ambassadors would also help drivers improve their hospitality skills to enhance taxi services, Ng said. Spate of incidents involving Hong Kong taxis raises concerns over quality of drivers When asked if university students were experienced enough to be giving advice on hospitality, Ng stressed their role was not to mediate any disputes or conduct surveys. “They are there to promote politeness and enhance the interaction between drivers and passengers,” he said. The city’s taxi sector, which has 18,163 licensed cabs, has been under pressure in recent years due to mounting dissatisfaction with its services, as well as increased competition with online ride-hailing apps such as Uber, which has operated in the city for more than eight years. Some passengers have expressed a preference for online ride-hailing services, saying drivers arrived at the pickup destinations faster and the cashless fare payment system was convenient. Such services are not legal without a hire-car permit.