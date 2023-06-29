Retailers and brands show their support at the reveal ceremony for the Happy Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘Happy Hong Kong’: free coffee, discounts and 1-minute shopping spree up for grabs in HK$150 million retail promotion to get people smiling
- Retail industry body says it will hold Happy Hong Kong Shopping Festival from July 1 to August 31, with more than 150 brands and 6,000 stores taking part
- Starbucks to hand out 100,000 cups of coffee, while ParknShop is offering customers chance to join one-minute shopping spree
Retailers and brands show their support at the reveal ceremony for the Happy Hong Kong Shopping Festival. Photo: Jonathan Wong