Ho Siu-fai, a chef who took on a knife-wielding double killer in a shopping centre, is awarded a medal in city leaderJohn Lee’s first honours list. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong heroes who tried to save victims of knife double murder among those singled out in city leader John Lee’s first honours list
- Hero chef who tackled knife-wielding Plaza Hollywood double killer with two stools awarded the Bronze Medal for Bravery
- 59-strong Turkey earthquake disaster team given Commendation for Government and Public Service
Ho Siu-fai, a chef who took on a knife-wielding double killer in a shopping centre, is awarded a medal in city leaderJohn Lee’s first honours list. Photo: Dickson Lee