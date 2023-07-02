British band Coldplay will perform in multiple places across the region, but not Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why is Hong Kong missing out on Taylor Swift and other big stars? Industry blames lack of large concert venues and slow reopening after Covid-19
- Fans disappointed that Coldplay among major acts skipping Hong Kong in world tours
- New stadium in Kai Tak, with a capacity of 50,000, will attract mega concerts, industry players say
British band Coldplay will perform in multiple places across the region, but not Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE