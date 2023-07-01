Police officers were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Police officers were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Man arrested in Hong Kong after 2 wounded in Mong Kok attack, with woman shouting ‘I’ve been stabbed’

  • Police officers arrived at the scene on Reclamation Street at 9.16pm after a bloodstained woman screamed for help, shouting that she’d been stabbed
  • Video clip shows police officers in bulletproof vests ordering shirtless man standing on the pavement to ‘not move’ and ‘put it down’

Kahon Chan

Updated: 12:17am, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Police officers were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE