Police officers were called to the scene on Saturday evening. Photo: Handout
Man arrested in Hong Kong after 2 wounded in Mong Kok attack, with woman shouting ‘I’ve been stabbed’
- Police officers arrived at the scene on Reclamation Street at 9.16pm after a bloodstained woman screamed for help, shouting that she’d been stabbed
- Video clip shows police officers in bulletproof vests ordering shirtless man standing on the pavement to ‘not move’ and ‘put it down’
