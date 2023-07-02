The authority’s involvement in the temporary flats will “come to an end” following the completion of this project, according to managing director Wai Chi-sing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority finishes first transitional housing site, more than 400 low-income families to enjoy better sunlight, ventilation
- Wai Chi-sing, managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority, says construction finished on two four-storey blocks at Yan Oi House in Hung Shui Kiu
- Temporary flats feature new design with greater window surface area and better natural ventilation compared with other projects
