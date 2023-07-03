School pupils queue up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum on Monday, the first anniversary of its opening. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong Palace Museum to consider raising admission prices, director reveals as first anniversary marked
- About 1.3 million visitors have attended 12 exhibitions since Palace Museum opened on July 3 last year, director Louis Ng says
- Cost of organising high-quality exhibitions is very high, he says, adding museum is exploring whether there is room to raise ticket prices
