Hawker control officers have received their first batch of body cameras to assist in their investigations. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong hawker control officers start wearing body cameras to help with checks, with union hoping move will prevent conflicts
- Batch of 200 body cameras distributed to members of Food and Environmental Hygiene Department’s 2,000-strong hawker control team, spokesman says
- Union for hygiene staff says he hopes policy will deter ‘residents who overreact to inspections by officers, and even attempt to assault’ officers
Hawker control officers have received their first batch of body cameras to assist in their investigations. Photo: Yik Yeung-man