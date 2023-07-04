Centres have been set up for Hongkongers to replace their identity cards under the four-year exercise. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Centres have been set up for Hongkongers to replace their identity cards under the four-year exercise. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
About 1 million Hongkongers who haven’t replaced smart ID cards face long waits for appointments

  • Surge in demand for appointments since overseas-based residents began returning after city reopened
  • Old ID cards are still valid and may be replaced at six Registration of People offices across city

Leopold Chen and Winona Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Jul, 2023

