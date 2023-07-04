The Grand Bay View Hotel has been under renovation since it was acquired by Magnificent Hotel Investments. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Giant neon sign on Hong Kong hotel sparks heated online debate, residents slam ‘tacky’ bright colour

  • Tsuen Wan residents say new sign featured on refurbished Grand Bay View Hotel caught them by surprise
  • Hotel defends design, which features its new name in six simplified Chinese characters

Winona Cheung
Winona Cheung

Updated: 8:25pm, 4 Jul, 2023

