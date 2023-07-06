Recent cases in Hong Kong of elderly people dying alone at home have led to concerns over awareness of services. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong’s ‘hidden elderly’ dying alone at home: stranded woman with dead carer, case of skeleton in flat spark ‘time bomb’ fears
- Many who live alone or with only their spouse are vulnerable but do not know about available services
- Elderly people struggling on their own without support include those whose children have emigrated
Recent cases in Hong Kong of elderly people dying alone at home have led to concerns over awareness of services. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen