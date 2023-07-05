Pieces of concrete fell from a 57-year-old residential building and onto a pedestrian crossing on Mong Kok Road. Photo: Jelly Tse
Pieces of concrete fell from a 57-year-old residential building and onto a pedestrian crossing on Mong Kok Road. Photo: Jelly Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong buildings authority under fire over second case in 3 days of concrete falling from residential block

  • Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn orders head of Buildings Department to look into blocks in city that have not undergone integrity checks after warning
  • Latest case centres on ‘fists-sized’ debris falling from residential block at Po On Building on Mong Kok Road

Lo Hoi-yingClifford LoLeopold Chen
Lo Hoi-ying Clifford Lo and Leopold Chen

Updated: 3:48pm, 5 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pieces of concrete fell from a 57-year-old residential building and onto a pedestrian crossing on Mong Kok Road. Photo: Jelly Tse
Pieces of concrete fell from a 57-year-old residential building and onto a pedestrian crossing on Mong Kok Road. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE