More than half of the 7,000 old buildings in Hong Kong with mandatory inspection orders have yet to complete their review, the head of the Buildings Department has revealed after concrete and plaster chunks fell off a residential block twice in four days. Director of Buildings Clarice Yu Po-mei on Thursday said 4,000 of the buildings had yet to finish their compulsory inspections. “But many of them are undergoing construction works, including some 2,000 using the Operation Building Bright service,” Yu told a radio show, referring to a HK$6 billion scheme that assists owner-occupiers of eligible buildings in complying with inspection orders. The figures were made public a day after an order from the Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho asked the department to investigate the number of blocks that had not acted on inspection notices, following a second incident involving pieces falling off a 17-storey, 57-year-old building in four days in the busy Mong Kok district. Under the mandatory inspection scheme, upon receiving statutory notices, owners of buildings aged 30 years or older have to appoint a registered inspector within three months, carry out the review within six months and repair works within a year. The building in question was issued a statutory inspection notice in 2014, but the owners only received a maintenance subsidy in 2021 and the inspection report was submitted in March this year with recommendations on repair works. The owners are expected to discuss the tendering process for a contractor later this month. Asked if the owners took too long to submit their report and whether the department would step in, Yu said they had already gone through the hardest part and the government had to give them time to arrange tenders. “We will follow up on their progress ... In case they do not proceed, the government has the statutory power to intervene,” she said. Hong Kong buildings authority under fire over falling concrete from block She added the department would review the list of old buildings given notices and come up with a strategy to follow up on those that faced higher risks but had yet to start the checks. Measures would include issuing warning letters and discussion with flat owners. Yu said the department could also carry out construction work in case of emergency if buildings failed to comply with the orders and owners would be charged for the costs. An illegal canopy attached to the rooftop flat on the 16th floor of Po On Building collapsed on Sunday, hitting a truck and injuring its driver. ‘2 arrested’ after building canopy collapses, injuring Hong Kong driver Two men, the flat owner and chairman of the building’s owners’ corporation were arrested on suspicion of allowing an object to fall from height. The pair have been released on bail pending further investigation. The department said it had carried out emergency repair work on the same day, but plaster bits from the same flat fell on Wednesday. Government contractors subsequently installed scaffolding and a safety net outside the 16th floor. Yu said officers had removed loose items from the canopy but it was located on the top floors of the building, making it difficult to check. “We followed the emergency protocols to handle the incident … We cannot rule out that we did not notice minor cracks,” Yu said. “We have learned a lesson. When similar cases happen, we need to review if more needs to be done.”