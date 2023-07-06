Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo
Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong entertainment
Hong Kong /  Society

Coco Lee’s sister urges Hong Kong to officially recognise singer’s contributions to music as colleagues and childhood friends recall her talent, kindness

  • Older sister Nancy Lee says government should give singer place on Avenue of Stars and memorial services being planned
  • Childhood friend Lily Pang describes Lee as emotionally stable when they met for dinner night before suicide attempt

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 8:39pm, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo
Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE