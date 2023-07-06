Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo
Coco Lee’s sister urges Hong Kong to officially recognise singer’s contributions to music as colleagues and childhood friends recall her talent, kindness
- Older sister Nancy Lee says government should give singer place on Avenue of Stars and memorial services being planned
- Childhood friend Lily Pang describes Lee as emotionally stable when they met for dinner night before suicide attempt
Coco Lee’s family plan to work with her record label to hold memorial services in the Greater China area. Photo: Weibo