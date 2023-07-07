Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: Roy Issa
Only a tenth of more than 1,000 old Hong Kong buildings with maintenance subsidies repaired in past 5 years, authority blames Covid pandemic
- Urban Renewal Authority says legislation does not allow video conferencing among owners’ corporations, meaning many did not meet for repair talks amid pandemic
- Scrutiny sparked by recent case in Mong Kok of concrete chunks falling from 57-year-old block
