Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: Roy Issa
Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Only a tenth of more than 1,000 old Hong Kong buildings with maintenance subsidies repaired in past 5 years, authority blames Covid pandemic

  • Urban Renewal Authority says legislation does not allow video conferencing among owners’ corporations, meaning many did not meet for repair talks amid pandemic
  • Scrutiny sparked by recent case in Mong Kok of concrete chunks falling from 57-year-old block

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 1:03pm, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: Roy Issa
Residential buildings in Hong Kong’s Sham Shui Po district. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE