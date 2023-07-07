Hong Kong parents are running into difficulties obtaining the permits needed for their children to cross the border into mainland China and Macau, as holiday preparations gather steam during the summer break. Demand for the travel document is so intense that offers have popped up on social media for spots in the application queue, charging 600 yuan (US$82). A mother who only gave her surname as Yang said she queued up outside the Immigration Department’s travel document office in Central at 5am to get a walk-in ticket to apply for her daughter’s Hong Kong Re-entry Permit. “There were 20 to 30 people queuing in front of us by the time we got there … The family queuing in front of us said they came around 4am,” she said. Hongkongers can use expired mainland Chinese travel permits to cross border The permit allows residents to return to the city after travelling to the mainland or Macau. Children can use the document since they are only required to apply for a Hong Kong identity card once they reach age 11. Yang said some people had even slept on a nearby footbridge to get a spot in the queue, adding: “I must say, people are trying too hard to get an appointment.” The mother of one said she had tried to reserve a time slot online, but none of the options on the department’s website matched her schedule. Carmen Ho, 50, said she had trouble getting an appointment online for her friend’s child, but finally managed to secure one on Friday. “I kept trying for a week before I managed to get a spot,” she said. “In that week, I logged into the appointment website to check the availability eight to 10 times per day.” The department offers appointment slots on a 24-day cycle across four weeks. A check by the Post on Friday afternoon found every time slot was booked until August 4. Residents can go to any one of eight travel document offices to apply for the permits. Some users of Chinese messaging app WeChat claimed they could help people make appointments for travel documents, including re-entry permits. Scores of Hong Kong drivers cross border for road trips under new travel scheme One user approached by the Post offered a Saturday or Monday walk-in ticket for 600 yuan, while booking services for the same days were 500 yuan. The department’s website showed no available time slots for either day. According to the WeChat user, a client could choose either morning or afternoon appointments. The only options available were for the department’s office in Tsim Sha Tsui. Clients would also need to provide personal details such as their name, Hong Kong identity card number and date of birth, as well as advanced payment, the user said. Lawmaker Chan Yung, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, on Friday expressed concerns about such services. “The department could register the information of persons obtaining walk-in tickets, and rule that one person could only get one walk-in ticket per day,” he said. Long wait for passports, mainland permits in Hong Kong as applications surge Chan, who is a deputy to the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature, advised the department to mobilise staff from other divisions to help keep up with the demand for travel documents. The lawmaker also urged residents not to make appointments unless they urgently needed to travel over the border. Those with other suitable travel documents, such as Hong Kong passports, should also refrain from using the service, he added. Chan noted that residents with special circumstances could use their mainland travel permits, also known as home return permits, to come back to Hong Kong. “If residents returning to Hong Kong cannot present valid documents for entering the city, they can still use their home return permit with photos to clear immigration,” he said. “I believe the Immigration Department would use special discretion once their status as a local resident is confirmed. “But please do not overly rely on special discretion and treat it as a last resort.”