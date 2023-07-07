Giving Coco Lee recognition on Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars is a possibility, a lawmaker has said. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong may honour Coco Lee on Avenue of Stars, authorities say after late singer’s family suggests giving her recognition

  • But lawmaker Joephy Chan says policy change needed as avenue reserved for those who have made significant contributions to film and TV industries
  • Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh pays tribute to Lee in Instagram post, saying she is ‘deeply saddened that we have lost a bright star’

Lars Hamer

Updated: 12:04am, 8 Jul, 2023

