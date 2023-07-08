A major fire at a flat in Kowloon forced the evacuation of about 100 people from the block. Photo: Handout
A major fire at a flat in Kowloon forced the evacuation of about 100 people from the block. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong firefighters evacuate flats after fire breaks out on 13th floor; man rescued

  • About 100 people ordered to evacuate block of flats in Wong Tai Sin district of Kowloon after fire
  • Fire causes thick smoke and flames, blows out windows and melts air conditioners at 13th floor flat

Lars Hamer

Updated: 4:36pm, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A major fire at a flat in Kowloon forced the evacuation of about 100 people from the block. Photo: Handout
A major fire at a flat in Kowloon forced the evacuation of about 100 people from the block. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE