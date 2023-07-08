Hong Kong authorities are investigating an industrial accident in which a worker had part of his right forearm ripped off while inspecting an escalator in a public hospital on Saturday afternoon. The 50-year-old man had his “right forearm ripped off” during a routine inspection of an escalator in the Tseung Kwan O Hospital in Hang Hau, a spokesman confirmed. He said hospital staff immediately called the police and notified the relevant bodies, including the Hospital Authority. Worker falls off platform in Hong Kong’s second fatal industrial accident in 2 days The escalator connects the hospital’s ground floor and the lower ground floor. Blood stains marked the ground and the railings. “We will fully cooperate with the investigations by the police, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Labour Department,” he said. “We express our deepest condolences to the injured and will do our best to provide appropriate treatment.” Worker, 64, dies after falling into mixing machine at candy factory in Hong Kong The victim’s colleague notified authorities at about 1pm on Saturday. The worker, surnamed Chiu, went to the hospital’s accident and emergency department for surgery, the force said. The Post approached the escalator contractor KONE, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and the Labour Department for comment.