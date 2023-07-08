Spectators enjoy a spectacular display of lights and smoke at the first Harbour Chill Carnival concert. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong society
Free Hong Kong harbourside concerts start with splash, but some say floating stage too far away

  • Thousands snap up free tickets for first Harbour Chill Carnival concert, but some spectators had to climb on barriers to see stage
  • Concert weekend is first of five organised by Hong Kong Tourism Board to cheer up city and entertain visitors

Emily Hung
Updated: 11:37pm, 8 Jul, 2023

