Spectators enjoy a spectacular display of lights and smoke at the first Harbour Chill Carnival concert. Photo: Dickson Lee
Free Hong Kong harbourside concerts start with splash, but some say floating stage too far away
- Thousands snap up free tickets for first Harbour Chill Carnival concert, but some spectators had to climb on barriers to see stage
- Concert weekend is first of five organised by Hong Kong Tourism Board to cheer up city and entertain visitors
Spectators enjoy a spectacular display of lights and smoke at the first Harbour Chill Carnival concert. Photo: Dickson Lee