The Hong Kong Sports Institute in Fo Tan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong sports
Hong Kong /  Society

Government funding for top Hong Kong athletes ‘rose by HK$800 million’ over past decade as authorities seek to ease transition into life after sports

  • Tang King-shing, chairman of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, says funds grew from HK$200 million to HK$1 billion
  • Institute hopes to encourage career development in both sports and education for athletes across 42 disciplines, he says

Jess Ma
Updated: 3:38pm, 9 Jul, 2023

