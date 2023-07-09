June, 14, says she turned to the virtual world because she struggled with her peers and teachers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong youth addicted to internet need to be understood instead of judged, experts say
- Children who spend too much time online may not all be addicts, but need help navigating digital world
- As parents and children clash, experts call for more cross-discipline research to work out solutions
