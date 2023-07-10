The latest incident of falling concrete in Mong Kok occurred on Tong Mi Road on Monday morning. Photo: Google Map
The latest incident of falling concrete in Mong Kok occurred on Tong Mi Road on Monday morning. Photo: Google Map
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Chunks of concrete fall off Hong Kong industrial building, hitting Mercedes-Benz car on road below

  • Third such incident in Mong Kok in eight days occurred on Tong Mi Road shortly before 10.30am
  • Police spokesman says concrete fell off industrial building and hit car below but no casualties were reported

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:11pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest incident of falling concrete in Mong Kok occurred on Tong Mi Road on Monday morning. Photo: Google Map
The latest incident of falling concrete in Mong Kok occurred on Tong Mi Road on Monday morning. Photo: Google Map
READ FULL ARTICLE