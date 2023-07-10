Hong Kong has received more than 100,000 applications to various talent schemes so far this year, the city’s leader has revealed. Photo: Jelly Tse

Hong Kong talent drive: more than 100,000 applications received so far and over 60 per cent approved

  • Number of applications to various talent schemes after six months is nearly triple yearly target and proof of city’s continued attractiveness, city’s John Lee tells forum
  • Hong Kong should also act as matchmaker between international capital and high-quality green projects, chief executive says

Willa Wu

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jul, 2023



