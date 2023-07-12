Mandy Huang and her son Andy, 11, live in a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Will Hong Kong families with children under 15 move up public housing queue? Secretary promises policy review

  • More than 34,000 Hong Kong children are living in subdivided flats, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho reveals
  • Families with elderly above the age of 58 have their applications processed six months earlier than other candidates

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 5:35pm, 12 Jul, 2023

