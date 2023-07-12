Residents at the Immigration Department’s Wan Chai headquarters queue to collect travel documents. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s immigration offices to extend opening hours for travel document collection as city faces surge in passport applications
- All seven branches and department’s Wan Chai headquarters to remain open from 2pm to 9pm on July 15 and 22
- Department aims to hand out 10,000 travel documents over two Saturdays
