Residents at the Immigration Department’s Wan Chai headquarters queue to collect travel documents. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s immigration offices to extend opening hours for travel document collection as city faces surge in passport applications

  • All seven branches and department’s Wan Chai headquarters to remain open from 2pm to 9pm on July 15 and 22
  • Department aims to hand out 10,000 travel documents over two Saturdays

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:55pm, 12 Jul, 2023

