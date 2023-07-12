Hong Kong will offer after-school care to 3,000 children from low-income households under a one-year pilot scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to offer 3,000 children after-school care under coming pilot scheme, city’s No 2 official says

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan says some 50 primary schools in areas such as Kowloon City, Yau Tsim Mong and Sham Shui Po to work with NGOs during next academic year
  • Strategy part of wider reform of Hong Kong’s district council, with No 2 official also revealing plans to strengthen police patrols, road safety and rodent-control measures

Ng Kang-chung and Ambrose Li

Updated: 10:44pm, 12 Jul, 2023

