Hong Kong’s ombudsman has called for unpopular multiple occupancy flats to be reconfigured back to single-family apartments. Photo: Sam Tsang
Vacancies in Hong Kong’s unpopular shared facility public flats should be reduced to ease housing shortage, ombudsman says

  • Winnie Chiu says multiple occupancy flats that require tenants, many of whom are elderly, to share kitchens and bathrooms are disliked and have high vacancy rates
  • She said it was time for the Housing Department to take account of changed times and expectations, as well as maximise use of available properties

Harvey Kong
Updated: 6:54pm, 13 Jul, 2023

