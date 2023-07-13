Hong Kong’s public services watchdog has asked the Housing Department to look at ways to put some public flats back on the market to ease the shortage of living spaces, revealing that hundreds of unpopular units with shared facilities were vacant. Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin said flats that required tenants, many of them elderly, to share kitchen and bathroom facilities were disliked by applicants for public sector housing. Authorities also had difficulty recovering rooms from tenants in low-occupancy units so they could be converted into flats that could house more people, she added. Chiu highlighted the government had stepped up its efforts to improve the “living conditions of grass roots residents”. “It is time for the Housing Department to review the effectiveness of existing measures for housing related to senior residents and converted one-person units and make corresponding adjustments,” she said. The problem units and rooms are split into two groups, converted one-person units and housing originally designed for senior residents. But all require tenants to share some facilities. Chiu explained this had led to the high vacancy rates compared to other public housing units. She said 97 per cent of the 1,469 people offered the option in the 2021-22 financial year had rejected them. “I think people’s expectations of the facilities and the living conditions in public rental housing have changed over the decades, so it is time for the Housing Department to reconsider the use of housing for senior residents and its allocation scheme to improve the vacancy rate,” she added. But Chiu highlighted that a scheme designed to speed up public housing applications through the allocation of unpopular units had a 90 per cent acceptance rate for the shared facilities housing in 2021-22. What to know about new Hong Kong public-private scheme to tackle housing crisis She said the department should “seriously consider” a specific scheme for the shared facilities units, if vacancies persisted, and also suggested they could be used as transitional housing. The watchdog also found authorities had problems with transferring tenants of one-person converted units and one type of senior residents’ housing, which partitions flats into a room for each tenant with shared bathrooms and kitchens. Chiu said both types of units were no longer allocated, but authorities had to wait until all tenants had left before they could start conversion work. She added that some of the flats, after reconfiguration, could house six or more people. Chiu noted that taking back the flats was difficult as most only had a single tenant left, which meant they no longer had to share facilities, so they were reluctant to leave. Both types of units had a vacancy rate of 61 per cent and more incentives for occupants to move out should be introduced, she said. Hong Kong’s John Lee vows to beat housing crisis, but says it will take 10 years The average waiting time for applicants for public housing was 5.3 years at the end of March. The city at that time was processing about 133,200 general applicants and 97,100 housing requests from non-elderly people. Hong Kong’s housing shortage has been singled out by Beijing as a “deep-rooted problem”. Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, had said he hoped the city could “bid farewell” to subdivided flats and cage homes by 2049. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also pledged to make “breakthroughs” in housing supply and come up with solutions to tackle the shortage of homes.