A third member of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body has weighed in over plans to build public housing on part of a golf course. Photo: Elson Li
A third member of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body has weighed in over plans to build public housing on part of a golf course. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Society

Third Hong Kong government adviser calls for U-turn over building public flats on golf course, warns against framing debate as rich vs poor

  • Executive Council member Ronny Tong joins convenor Regina Ip and fellow Jeffrey Lam in urging city to reconsider building flats on section of Fanling golf course
  • Sports minister Kevin Yeung, meanwhile, says authorities will lend section of course set aside for housing plan to event organisers in October and November

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 11:08pm, 13 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A third member of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body has weighed in over plans to build public housing on part of a golf course. Photo: Elson Li
A third member of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body has weighed in over plans to build public housing on part of a golf course. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE