A third member of Hong Kong’s top decision-making body has weighed in over plans to build public housing on part of a golf course. Photo: Elson Li
Third Hong Kong government adviser calls for U-turn over building public flats on golf course, warns against framing debate as rich vs poor
- Executive Council member Ronny Tong joins convenor Regina Ip and fellow Jeffrey Lam in urging city to reconsider building flats on section of Fanling golf course
- Sports minister Kevin Yeung, meanwhile, says authorities will lend section of course set aside for housing plan to event organisers in October and November
