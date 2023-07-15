Hong Kong needs to nurture more social workers from the city’s ethnic minority groups. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong is short of ethnic minority social workers, but most can’t clear Chinese language barrier for university courses
- NGOs press for action as there are only 21 ethnic minority social workers for more than 600,000 people in city
- Universities urged to ease language requirement, government adviser suggests setting a quota
Hong Kong needs to nurture more social workers from the city’s ethnic minority groups. Photo: Edward Wong