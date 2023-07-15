Hong Kong needs to nurture more social workers from the city’s ethnic minority groups. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong is short of ethnic minority social workers, but most can’t clear Chinese language barrier for university courses

  • NGOs press for action as there are only 21 ethnic minority social workers for more than 600,000 people in city
  • Universities urged to ease language requirement, government adviser suggests setting a quota

Leopold Chen
Lars Hamer and Leopold Chen

Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Jul, 2023

