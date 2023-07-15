Pope Francis (left) announced the promotion of Cardinal Stephen Chow last month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s newly appointed Cardinal Stephen Chow to lead delegation to Mongolia next month for visit by Pope Francis
- Cardinal Stephen Chow will be part of 30-strong group on seven-day trip coinciding with papacy’s inaugural visit to the country
- Pope Francis will be in Mongolia between August 31 and September 4, where he will deliver four speeches and a homily
