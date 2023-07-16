The Pride Parade is held in 2019. Some LGBTQ activists in Hong Kong have called for the Gay Games to be cancelled. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is safe to visit, Gay Games team tells foreigners worrying about national security law
- Former security minister Regina Ip says fears of those refusing to come are ‘totally unwarranted’
- Games organisers are pressing on, and hope to hit their target of 3,000 participants for 18 events
