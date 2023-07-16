Outspoken Reverend Yuen Tin-yau, who was a chairman of the Hong Kong Christian Council, president of the Methodist Church and an advocate for greater democracy, died on Saturday at the age of 71. The Methodist Church said Yuen was sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital after suffering a stroke and died at 8am in the company of his family members. He had been battling cancer over the past year, it added. Yuen joined the Methodist Church in 1978 and served as its president from 2012 to 2015, before retiring in 2016. An outspoken leader in the Christian community, Yuen urged authorities in 2019 to shelve an extradition bill that was eventually scrapped and launch an independent inquiry into the clashes that broke out between protesters and police during the ensuing anti-government protests . He was among a group of church and university leaders who entered Polytechnic University during one of the most violent episodes of the unrest to convince protesters to leave the campus, which had been locked down by police after declaring a riot. Handle with care: Pastor says proper debate can heal Hong Kong's political divide He told the Post at the time that Christians might now have different expectations of churches. “Society has changed,” he said. “People are getting richer and they don’t just want services. They want to build a fair and righteous society, and this is particularly what the young generation wants.” Hong Kong churches struggle to find a place between religion and politics Yuen was lauded by pro-democracy groups in 2014 for opening his church in Wan Chai for protesters during the 79-day Occupy movement, which brought parts of the city to a standstill. He highlighted the importance of Christians speaking up against injustice. “In politics, there is no neutrality,” he said in 2014. “Having no opinion is an opinion. And more often than not, having no opinion would be taken as support and leverage for the ruling group. “Equality and justice are core teachings in Christianity and for that reason Christians tend to support democratic development … It shouldn’t be a small group of people controlling the power to manage society.” Additional reporting by Fiona Sun