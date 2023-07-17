Members of ethnic minority groups struggle to get the help they need, say social workers. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s welfare services fail ethnic minority groups, say social workers from similar backgrounds
- Some members of ethnic minority groups denied help while others offered inappropriate services, according to industry representatives
- Only 0.68 per cent of ethnic minority community uses government’s social services raising questions about whether frontline help is on right track
