An elderly woman was injured when tiles fell from the walls of Yat Wo House in Po Nga Court. Photo: Google
Typhoon Talim: Hong Kong woman, 70, injured by falling mosaic tiles as storm passes city

  • Woman struck on head, arms after tiles peeled off walls at housing estate in Tai Po while No 8 typhoon warning signal was in effect
  • Paramedics send 70-year-old to hospital as emergency responders cordon off area around Po Nga Court

Danny Mok
Updated: 8:39pm, 17 Jul, 2023

