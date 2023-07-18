An electric water heater exploded in a flat, shattering a window and raining debris onto the street below. Photo: Jelly Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
2 Hongkongers injured when electric water heater explodes in top floor flat

  • A 17-year-old turned on heater in bathroom and then went to living room to wait for it to warm up when it exploded
  • Passer-by, 62, hit by concrete knocked off building by explosion

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:33pm, 18 Jul, 2023

