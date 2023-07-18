Exhibitors at the Hong Kong Book Fair work flat on Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s opening. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Book Fair vendor predicts visitor numbers will rebound to 1 million, in line with pre-coronavirus figures
- Exhibitors at annual exhibition flat out on Tuesday to make up for lost time caused by Typhoon Talim on Monday
- The Trade Development Council’s Sophia Chong appeals to public to use new consumption vouchers on books, or at the parallel sports and snacks events
