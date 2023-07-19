Concrete falling from a building injured a man in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon, the second case of a victim being hurt by debris raining down in just three days. The man, 27, was passing by Lai Wan Building on Shau Kei Wan Road, Sai Wan Ho, when pieces of concrete fell from a canopy on the first floor, sending fragments scattering across the ground. Police reported seeing a chunk measuring 25cm by 38cm (10 by 15 inches) at the scene. Concrete chunks fall off Hong Kong building, hitting Mercedes-Benz on road below The man was bleeding from injuries to his head and treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, before being sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photos from the scene showed the part of the canopy where the concrete fell off measured about 1.2 by 1.2 metres (four by four feet), while steel bars were also exposed. After the incident, the Fire Services Department inspected the site to ensure the area was safe, as police cordoned off the scene and a section of the eastbound lanes on Shau Kei Wan Road. The Buildings Department also sent staff to investigate the incident. Falling concrete from warehouse injures 2 pedestrians in Hong Kong On Monday, an elderly woman was injured when she was struck by mosaic tiles that fell from the walls of Yat Wo House in Tai Po’s Po Nga Court as the city felt the effects of Typhoon Talim. Earlier this month, concrete chunks fell off a 17-storey residential block on Mong Kok Road twice in four days, prompting authorities to step up enforcement action against homeowners who fail to carry out mandatory structural inspection. Chunks as big as “fists” broke off the 57-year-old Po On Building during one of the incidents. The other case involved falling concrete hitting a truck and injuring its driver.