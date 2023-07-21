Stephen Ngai Wing-sum and his medical colleagues once went without sleep for more than 48 hours and did not shower for over a week during a nine-day mission carried out by a 59-strong team from Hong Kong to help quake-stricken Turkey earlier this year. The 40-year-old nurse said the group had to often use wet wipes when temperatures rose at noon because of a shortage of clean water. “I will never forget the experience,” Ngai said. He recalled feeling exhilarated when they were given a bag of five to 10 litres of water for cleaning purposes, which they used to wash their hair and body at the outdoor shower facilities. Ngai, along with nurse Kwok Chin-fung and doctors Kinson Lau Kin-sang and Cecilia Fan Yuen-man from the Department of Health, were among a team of rescue workers from the city sent to Turkey in February to help search for survivors after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed tens of thousands in the region. The team, which included firefighters and two dogs, rescued four people and recovered six bodies. The 59 members were awarded the inaugural Chief Executive’s Award for Exemplary Performance for their work in the country. Hong Kong team sent on Turkey quake mission named as first winner of top award The four medical workers were tasked with taking care of the physical and mental health of the team, according to Fan, 55, a consultant of family medicine at the department. They also vaccinated the team before their departure, monitored infectious diseases in the disaster-hit area and treated illnesses and handled emergencies. Recovering dead bodies could leave an impact on rescue workers’ mental health, Fan said, adding that she and her colleagues had encouraged them to contact their families or play with rescue dogs to relieve stress. They were also given candy to lighten the mood. She said they had faced many hurdles during the mission, including language barriers, damaged roads, food and water shortages, freezing temperatures and an intensive round-the-clock work schedule, but the hardships paid off when survivors were rescued. “When we learned that people could be saved, we were so excited and couldn’t help but cry,” she said. Lau, 58, a senior medical and health officer at the department, said he and his colleagues had carried out health checks on the members of the rescue team every morning. ‘We just did our best’: Hong Kong rescue team recalls challenges of Turkey mission Some of the personnel showed a low body temperature and high blood pressure because of the cold weather, while some had developed symptoms such as sneezing, coughing and skin problems, Lau said, adding that he and his colleagues had treated their illnesses and taught them ways to keep warm. “Each of us did our best and made use of our expertise. We saved four lives in an environment full of aftershocks and crises,” Lau said. Kwok, a 36-year-old nursing officer at the department who received training in disaster care services and mental health first aid, said bacteria and pathogens were rife in the areas affected by the earthquake, and there was a risk of infectious diseases. Hong Kong rescuers praised as they return from rescue mission in quake-hit Turkey The four had set up a disinfection zone, where members used hand sanitisers and wet wipes to clean themselves after returning from carrying out rescue work, he said, adding that they also used saline to clean the eyes and noses of the two rescue dogs. Despite the hardships, Kwok also recalled some heartwarming moments, such as when they made a birthday card out of cardboard for a team member. “We hoped that the member could feel a little sweetness under the hardships,” he said.