The new arrangement will benefit an estimated 350,000 domestic helpers, 10,000 other imported workers and 60,000 non-local students. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s speedy e-channel border clearance extended to another 420,000 people

  • Immigration Department says expanding use of self-service clearance channels will free up manpower
  • Users can choose to use ID cards or QR code then undergo facial recognition check to re-enter and leave city

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 7:48pm, 20 Jul, 2023

