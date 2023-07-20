Emergency repair work is carried out at a building in Mong Kok after concrete broke off it twice. Photo: Jelly Tse
Thousands of Hong Kong homeowners face prosecution for failing to carry out timely building inspections, but surveyors say stiffer penalties needed
- Government warning follows recent spate of incidents of concrete falling off buildings, including two cases that resulted in injuries
- Building surveyors say if penalties are not increased sufficiently legal action will lack a deterrent effect
Emergency repair work is carried out at a building in Mong Kok after concrete broke off it twice. Photo: Jelly Tse